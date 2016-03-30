Watch These Two Dudes Teach Us The Importance Of Staying Funky

Two men dancing Doc Lock and OG Mike

Watch Doc Lock & OG Mike get down and teach us how to break it down with their killer dance moves!

Fans have been queuing up to congratulate the two guys in thousands of comments under their brilliant video on Facebook. 

The two gentlemen show us their best moves to a soundtrack of classic funk at The City Ballet School in San Francisco.

Bay Area Strutting: Doc Lock & OG Mike dancers

Bay Area Strutting: Doc Lock & OG Mike dancers

We're definitely going to be taking lessons from these two!

