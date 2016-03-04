What Do Kids REALLY Think About Their Mums?

We Heart Mums! 01:09

As Mother's Day celebrations gear up this weekend, Heart asked some primary school children what they think of their mums... The answers may surprise you!

Sometimes you don't realise just HOW much your kids love you, until they say it out loud!

Heart decided to ask some primary school children what makes their mother's so great, and the answers have us feeling VERY emotional.

Whether it's the big cuddles you give, the songs you sing or just being there in general, these have told us exactly what makes ALL mums so special.

Aww! How cute?