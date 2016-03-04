What Do Kids REALLY Think About Their Mums?

We Heart Mums!

01:09

As Mother's Day celebrations gear up this weekend, Heart asked some primary school children what they think of their mums... The answers may surprise you!

Sometimes you don't realise just HOW much your kids love you, until they say it out loud!

Heart decided to ask some primary school children what makes their mother's so great, and the answers have us feeling VERY emotional.

Read More! Middle Class Mums And Their Kids Overheard 

Read More! Which Disney Mum Are YOU? Take Our Quiz!

Whether it's the big cuddles you give, the songs you sing or just being there in general, these have told us exactly what makes ALL mums so special. 

Aww! How cute? 

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Winter Olympics Slopestyle

Chaos At The Winter Olympics After Every Slopestyle Competitor Fell
Molly Summerhayes

These Are The UK Athletes You Should Be Cheering For At The Winter Olympics
Vince Vaughn And Jennifer Aniston

Would You Be Annoyed If Your Partner Got You THESE For Valentine’s Day…
Grand Big Mac

You Would Have To Run For Over An HOUR To Work Off McDonald’s New Burger!
Curious Hedgehog

Hedgehogs Are Becoming Endangered And You Can Help Save Them