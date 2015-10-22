6 Of Your Most Terrifying Dreams And What They REALLY Mean

We've all had nightmares which have scared us out of our sleep; and while some dreams may feel like a scene from an ACTUAL horror movie, they're not as scary as you thought! Find out exactly what they mean so you can get a good night's kip.

Whether it's being chased down by a crazed killer or falling to your death, nightmares can be a terrifying experience. However, some believe confronting your dreams and finding out what they mean may help you find hidden truths about yourself or get clarity on a situations in life.

Drowning

What it really means:

If there's one dream that can make you wake up in a cold sweat, it's drowning. Some theories claim drowning in a dream, or trying to keep your head above water symbiosis a fear of being overwhelmed by fears and anxieties.

Tip! Maybe try and asses what's bothering you in order to overcome this fear.

Teeth Falling Out

Probably one of the most common and terrifying dreams of all is losing all of your teeth. The typical dream scenario includes having your teeth crumble in your hands, fall out one by one or grow crooked.

It's claimed loosing your teeth symbolises anxieties about how your peers perceive you, mainly due to the fact that teeth are associated with attractiveness. Such dreams are thought to stem from fear of rejection and can also be linked to feelings of being unprepared for a task or fear that you'll make a fool of yourself.

Tip! Most of the time you will find that your worries are irrational in most cases, and play out worse in your mind!

Being Chased

Have you ever had a dream that you are being pursued by an attacker, animal, mister or an unknown figure, whose sole intent is to try and hurt you? Yep, us too!

Believe it or not but the dream my draw parallels with how you deal with stressful situations in real life. Instead of confronting the situation, dreams like these could be suggesting that you are more likely to avoid the issue and run away.

Tip! Asses your situation. Is there an issue or situation in your life that you have been trying to avoid?

Falling:

Stumbling, falling or even jumping off a building can be very scary, and it's claimed these dreams are a red flag from your subconscious that you are feeling overwhelmed about a situation in your life where you are lacking control. This could be finances, a relationship or your working life.

Tip! Contrary to a popular myth, you will not actually die if you do not wake up before you hit the ground from the fall. To understand your falling dream, you need to look to what is going on in your waking life.

Fire:

To see fire or see burning in your dream indicates that you are experiencing some intense emotions and or passionate sexual feelings. Perhaps there is some situation or issue that you can no longer avoid and ignore. Ask yourself, have you been experiencing feelings of anger or frustration?

Hair Falling Out:

To dream that you are losing your hair may mean that you are worried about ageing and concerned that you are losing your appeal to the opposite sex. Losing your hair also signifies a lack of strength this is linked to feeling weak and vulnerable.

Tip! You are too preoccupied with ageing and your appearance, you need to start understanding that beauty comes from within! You're gorgeous!