Is This The WORST Dating Advice Ever?

From never sharing food on the first day to not blinking for the entire evening – here are the most ridiculous and down-right hilarious dating tips of all time…

A first date can be one of the most terrifying experiences of your life but if you're wanting that second date then don't fret, these Twitter users have got some hilarious dating advice for you.

Yep, Twitter users from around the world are sharing their most offensive and downright ridiculous dating tips online in order to educate others on exactly what not to do while attempting to romance someone…

Using a new hashtag, #UnhingedDatingTips, the suggestions include some real funny gems like "Use their toothbrush on the first date" or "Leave halfway through the meal. It will keep the mystery alive".

#UnhingedDatingTips

Don't blink even once throughout the entire evening. — Steven (@steve_d24) February 24, 2016

Share a toothbrush on the first date. It shows you care about good dental hygiene.

#UnhingedDatingTips — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) February 24, 2016

While out on a dinner date just stare while he eats. It shows him how interested you really are. #UnhingedDatingTips pic.twitter.com/0cggjWa7v0 — Bella Elle (@Preciosa_Liz) February 24, 2016

Correct their grammar at every opportunity. You'll look clever, & they'll really appreciate benefiting from your wisdom #UnhingedDatingTips — Bunniboila (@bunniboila) February 24, 2016

Never let her go...even to the bathroom #UnhingedDatingTips — Tim Kelly GMC (@TimKcomic) February 24, 2016

When you drop her off for the night, ask if she'd be willing to go to your website and fill out an online survey #unhingeddatingtips — Eternal Fat Kid (@EternalFatKid) February 24, 2016

Our stomachs hurt from laughing so much!

