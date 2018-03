QUIZ! Which Sassy Female Popstar Are You?

We've rounded up just some of the female popstars who make us want to live our best lives. Take our quiz to find out which singer is your spirit animal.

Are you more of a Beyonce or a Taylor Swift?

It's International Women's Day and it's got us feeling rather fierce like some of our favourite popstars. Take our quiz to find out which star best represents you.