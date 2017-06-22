Toddler and Pet Dog Make The Ultimate Tag Team In Raiding The Fridge

22 June 2017, 12:56

Baby and dog raid the fridge video asset

Hilarious new footage sees the nappy-wearing tot being caught in the act as he climbs on the back of the hound for a leg up.

When your stomach comes calling, there's nothing that can get in between you and the fridge.

Just ask the two-year-old toddler who stopped at nothing to retrieve a sneaky snack and even roped in the family dog as his partner in crime.

Hilarious new footage sees the nappy-wearing tot being caught in the act as he climbs on the back of the hound for a leg up as he pulls himself up onto the tall fridge to see what's inside.

The tricky positioning wasn't as easy as it looks though, because the determined toddler failed at the first attempt, before climbing up once again. 

The adorable video was uploaded to Facebook by Joe Buddy and the footage has since gone viral.

So cute!

 

For information on ways to protect your furry friend, visit Pets in a Pickle.

