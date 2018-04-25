Divorced couple take weekly shifts to raise kids in their family home

By Alice Westoby

Toby Hazlewood and his ex use a unique concept of co-parenting called 'bird-nesting'.

When going through divorce, the most tumultuous part of what's an already stressful situation can be how to best handle the things when kids are involved.

Parents try and reduce the stress their children go through by mapping out a plan of how best to co-parent which usually involves the children spending time at each parents house for an allotted period.

Toby Hazlewood and his ex-wife have an alternative solution for what can be a disruptive lifestyle for their kids that they have dubbed 'bird-nesting'.

We spoke to Toby to find out the ins and outs of this unconventional arrangement and how this best works for him, his ex, his children and their new partners.

When the pair split in 2006 they co-parented in the conventional way, between two homes, before problems started arising 18 months later when the children were 7 and 4.

He explains: "We did as much as we could to make sure that each place felt like home, that they were surrounded by their own things and pictures of both sides of their family and made sure they each had their own space but nobody likes to feel temporary about where they live."

Toby has been co-parenting his children using the 'bird-nesting' method for just over a year now | Picture: Toby Hazlewood

Things got worse when the girls hit their teens and became frustrated with "having to move back and forth between the two homes on a weekly basis" so Toby and his ex devised a plan called 'bird-nesting' in which the kids have their own home that as parents they would take it in turns to move in, week by week.

Toby says of his kids reaction to this decision: "They were quite easily won-over by the prospect of being able to stay in one place when it was first suggested."

What teenager wouldn't be pleased by the prospect of their 'own flat' even if a parent moves in each week? And interestingly Toby openly admits that the apartment is the kids home before either he or their mum's.

One of the most fascinating effects of the concept is that Toby says it saves him money. This may seem like a bonkers claim considering he and his ex have to rent an extra property for their kids to live him, but for his situation - and potentially for others out there - this enabled savings.

He says: "We were both renting homes to use when the girls were with us, and were committed to remaining in that area to allow them to finish school.

These homes were sitting empty when the girls weren’t with each of us, and their dissatisfaction with moving back and forth was also a factor."

Both he and his former wife are now happily remarried to new partners and both live an hour away from where their children live, so rather than moving their children between rented properties in their hometown they came up with a better solution in terms of money and logistics.

"It seemed to make sense then to try and consolidate to a position that would mean we only had a single home (primarily for the girls) into which we would come and go as the live-in parent of the week

This sounds like a dream scenario but also one that could be stressful for ex-partners who are on not so great terms with their former spouse.

It could also cause stress for new partners and Toby confesses that their new partners : "are each fortunately very accommodating and understanding of the situation".

But even though Toby and his wife are amicable, he credits a 'business-like' approach to making the situation work so well.

"We have to be clear with ourselves and each other how treat each aspect of the arrangement and at root, each and every decision is based upon what is best for the girls."

"Conceptually it seems rather odd for a divorced couple to still live in relatively close proximity even if we’re never in the ‘nest’ at the same time."

They have a week-by-week system which means one parent is always there and turn around day is always on a Monday.

"At the end of the week, we pack our stuff away and clean and tidy the apartment so that when the other arrives it’s basically like checking into a hotel!"

"When it’s my week, I provide the food for me and the kids for the week, and she does the same for her week."

Logistically this makes sense for them and their kids and they've found a method of co-parenting with a longevity that Toby says will last at least until their youngest child has reached university age in four years time.

He is passionate about the positive way that this method has effected their lives and is fully committed to sticking to this routine in his kids lives and so is their mother.

"I’m committed to the arrangement as long as it’s required and I’m certain my ex is too. Bird-nesting seems to be the best way of raising our kids jointly, and will remain as long as it works for us all."

Toby has penned some books that he hopes can help others overcome the challenges he has faced when going through divorce that are all available to buy on Amazon: Shared Parenting, The Shared Parenting Workbook, The 90-Day Playbook for thriving after divorce and Successful Dating and Relationships After Divorce.