Harry Judd's Wife Izzy Shares Heartbreaking Post About Her Miscarriage

2 January 2018, 17:40
The wife of the McFly drummer has opened up about her tragic experiences with miscarriages and fertility treatments in a touching Instagram post.
Izzy Judd has praised her husband Harry for the support he gave her after they suffered a miscarriage three years ago when she was six weeks pregnant.
The author, who opens up about her struggles in 'Dare To Dream', described the musician as her rock throughout their challenging fertility journey in a heartbreaking post shared to Instagram.
I wrote these words after our miscarriage and I’m so grateful that I did. Somehow it makes me feel closer to you I remember waking up on Christmas Day in the early hours to go to the loo. There was only a little light coming into the bathroom of the hotel room we were staying in. It was where we got married and so thought it would be romantic to go back there, especially as I was 6 weeks pregnant. There was blood on the tissue and my whole body started to shake. I knew something was wrong and I was terrified. Then on the 28th December 2014 the intense period pains began. I knew our baby was slipping away. Harry helped me settle down on the sofa, he brought me a blanket, a hot water bottle, put on the fire and made me soup and toast. Our two cats came and sat close to me, it felt like they knew I needed comforting. As the bleeding continued we rang our doctor. We were due to have our first scan the next morning before going on holiday. He told me to hang on in there, it was then that I had this overwhelming feeling that this was the last thing I needed to do for our beautiful little soul. I had to be brave and somehow I felt peaceful. It was late so I got myself ready for bed, I barely slept with the pains but I felt very spiritually connected, a feeling I will remember forever. The following morning I woke and the pain had stopped, I thought maybe everything was OK. Harry was downstairs making the tea when it happened. I just remember in desperation saying, I'm so sorry... I felt our little soul pass, a physical feeling I will never ever forget. There lying helpless, all our hopes and dreams. How were we supposed to flush them away? Off we went to our scan anyway as the doctor needed to check I was ok. The car journey I had been so excited about was now a cold nightmare. We sat in silence and yet the love for each other filled the car loudly. The doctor did the scan and the screen was empty, I suppose you hold on to any tiny bits of hope... Gone, alone, empty. The days, weeks that pass felt like an empty place. Waking up in the morning with an ache in our hearts full of grief and wonder for the life that should have been
Recalling the moment in the lengthy post, Izzy wrote: "There was blood on the tissue and my whole body started to shake. I knew something was wrong and I was terrified. Then on the 28th December 2014 the intense period pains began. I knew our baby was slipping away."
She continued: "I just remember in desperation saying, I'm so sorry... I felt our little soul pass, a physical feeling I will never ever forget. There lying helpless, all our hopes and dreams."
An outpouring of messages from fans flooded her comments section and shortly after sharing her story she posted a picture on Instagram of the couple taken the day after they lost the baby.
Thank you for all your beautiful and moving comments to my last post. Thank you also for sharing your own experiences, I know that by opening up we can help each other to feel less alone and I’m so grateful to the Instagram community for that This photo was taken on the flight the day after we miscarried. I realised just how much I needed Harry, he was my rock even through his own sadness. Hold your loved ones close.... One of my favourite quotes is “everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, be kind always” #DareToDream #LetsTalkFertility #miscarriage
She wrote: “Thank you for all your beautiful and moving comments to my last post.
“Thank you also for sharing your own experiences, I know that by opening up we can help each other to feel less alone and I’m so grateful to the Instagram community for that.
“This photo was taken on the flight the day after we miscarried.
“I realised just how much I needed Harry, he was my rock even through his own sadness. Hold your loved ones close…
“One of my favourite quotes is ‘everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, be kind always’.”