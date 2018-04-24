Holly Willoughby admits Duchess Of Cambridge's baby fills her with jealousy

The mother-of-three suggested she is broody for another baby after Kate Middleton welcomed her third child with Prince William on Monday.

She has spent a large majority of her daytime TV career pregnant but despite having three children of her own, it seems as though Holly Willoughby could be ready to welcome another baby sometime soon after admitting she is jealous of the royal baby.

Holly made the admission during a news segment on This Morning, where she said she pines for the days of having being able to hold a newborn, just like the Duchess of Cambridge.

As they kick-started the show, Holly exclaimed: 'It's St George's Day! What a better way to celebrate than with a royal baby.

"Whenever I hear someone is in labour, I get filled with jealousy."

"It's the most magical moment when you hold that baby for the first time. It's her third one, she knows what she's doing, hopefully she enjoys it in a weird way."



Holly Willoughby has made no secret of her love for being a mother to her children, Harry, 8, Belle, 7 and Chester, 3, who she has with producer husband Daniel Baldwin.

Her parenting has helped boost her £10 million fortune too, with the presenter realising a range of parenting books and a new lifestyle range under her Truly brand.