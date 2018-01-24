These Old Fashioned Baby Names Are The Popular Choice For Parents This Year

24 January 2018, 16:30

vintage, baby, names

Would you name your baby Dudley or Berta? These names might sound old but they are more popular than ever.

The quest or unusual names has taken an odd turn as parents are looking for inspiration from yester-year to help with names for their infants.

New research from website Nameberry has looked into the names that were most popular 100 years ago in 1918 that are set to make a big comeback this year thanks to parents opting for a vintage moniker.

Names such of Carmelia, Gertie and Maude may have been snubbed in recent years but experts think these names are likely to grow in popularity this year.

Among some of the favourites for baby girls is expected to be Agatha, Bernadette and Delia, while Archie, Norris and Waldo are expected to be the go to for boys names. 

Nameberry claims  the resurgence is down to parents who are desperate to give their children a unique name. 

TOP 50 OLD FASHIONED BABY NAMES FOR GIRLS

  1. Agatha

  2. Alpha

  3. Althea

  4. Augusta

  5. Avis

  6. Bernadette

  7. Beryl

  8. Bessie

  9. Birdie

  10. Carmella

  11. Cleo

  12. Delia

  13. Dixie

  14. Effie

  15. Etta

  16. Fay

  17. Geneva

  18. Gertie

  19. Ida

  20. Inez

  21. Ione

  22. Iva

  23. Lelia

  24. Loretta

  25. Lorna

  26. Lottie

  27. Louella

  28. Lucinda

  29. Lula

  30. Lulu

  31. Mamie

  32. Maude

  33. Merle

  34. Minerva

  35. Minnie

  36. Muriel

  37. Myrtle

  38. Odessa

  39. Olga

  40. Opal

  41. Pauline

  42. Philomena

  43. Polly

  44. Rosalind

  45. Rosella

  46. Roxie

  47. Sibyl

  48. Theda

  49. Winifred

  50. Yolanda 

TOP 50 OLD FASHIONED BABY NAMES FOR BOYS

  1. Abe

  2. Alphonse

  3. Ambrose

  4. Archie

  5. Barney

  6. Benedict

  7. Booker

  8. Burl

  9. Cecil

  10. Chester

  11. Claude

  12. Clement

  13. Cleveland

  14. Cornelius

  15. Dale

  16. Dewey

  17. Dorsey

  18. Doyle

  19. Dudley

  20. Edmund

  21. Ferdinand

  22. Floyd

  23. Forest

  24. Garland

  25. Grover

  26. Hiram

  27. Homer

  28. Isadore

  29. Kermit

  30. Lemuel

  31. Lowell

  32. Lucius

  33. Luther

  34. Ned

  35. Noble

  36. Norris

  37. Ollie

  38. Perry

  39. Pete

  40. Roscoe

  41. Rufus

  42. Sol

  43. Stuart

  44. Thaddeus

  45. Ulysses

  46. Vito

  47. Waldo

  48. Wallace

  49. Ward

  50. Wiley

