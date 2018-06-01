Mum left 'unable to sleep' after taking a photo of a GHOST BOY on family day out

A sweet snap became an omen of doom for a mum-of-two, who claims a dead child photobombed her kids and their cousin.

Laura Watson, 39, was enjoying a picnic with her family at Plessey Woods Country Park in Northumberland on Bank Holiday Monday - but it seems there was an uninvited guest.

A photo she took of her daughter Charlotte Hill, 15, son Byrin Watson, nine, and their 16-year-old cousin Jack climbing a tree appears to show a ghostly child behind Byrin... with his hand on his shoulder.

And now, Laura has been left wondering if the spirit of a boy who drowned nearby years ago might have wanted to join in the family fun.

Laura says there was no one else in the tree... and her son was photobombed by a ghost (Image: Kennedy Media)

She said: "I don't know much about the history of the woods but some people are saying that many moons ago a young boy drowned in the river. You don't know if it's just hearsay.

"People are asking if Byrin had a twin and if he died but he had nothing like that. I've not had any kids die in my family so it couldn't be anyone that I know.

"It certainly isn't something that I'm familiar with. I've never, ever experienced anything like it in my life.

"It was just a normal day. It was lovely hot day and we were just having fun.

"We had the dogs with us and they were not acting strange or anything like that, because I know dogs can have a sixth sense. But they were normal.

Laura (left) claims she can't sleep - and now believes in ghosts (Image: Kennedy Media)

"No one was any the wiser that anything was actually there until I saw the picture."

While originally sceptical of the paranormal, Laura says the picture has convinced her otherwise as it is so clear. She hopes to return to the woods as the figure has now sparked her interest in ghosts - though admits she hopes the apparition doesn't "follow them home".

A close up photo of the 'ghost boy' behind Laura's son Byrin (Image: Kennedy Media)

Laura, from Newcastle, said: "It's very unusual and everyone is really freaked out.

"Me and my daughter couldn't even go to sleep last night because we were so scared.

"My husband is on night shifts and I was alone and I was like 'oh God'. I was terrified in case anything had followed us back.

"I've had people on our Facebook saying they are going to send me prayers.

"I didn't believe in anything like that until I saw this for myself."

Laura had been enjoying the sun with her mum, dad and sister, along with her two children and her neice and nephew when they decided to walk the dogs after finishing their picnic.

Byrin posing with a tree before his run in with a ghost (Image: Kennedy Media)

It was on the way back that the youngsters came across the large tree and began to climb it - prompting Laura to get out her camera.

Laura said: "There was no one behind the tree, my daughter or my nephew would have seen them. There was nobody there.

"There was only us there. It's very, very bizarre.

"When I got home I put the picture on the computer and when it zoomed in and I was able to see it closer, I thought what is that thing behind Byrin?

"When I zoomed in further I could see a face. But I was like 'but there was nobody there!'

"It looks like a child to me, I don't know if it's a girl or a boy. But I can see this face and it looks like the hand is on my son's shoulder, which is very bizarre.

"Some people have said I must have Photoshopped it as they can't believe it. But I've explained that I wouldn't even have a clue how to do anything like that.

"It was literally taken on phone. I'm rubbish with technology and I'm just not the kind of person to do that.

"There's no way that is anything but what it is - you can basically see a face.

"For someone to be that close to my son, if it was another child, he would have noticed them.

"I would have seen them and I wouldn't have taken a picture with another kid behind him."