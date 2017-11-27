These Are The Predicted Most Popular Baby Names For 2018

Neither of 2017's most popular names have made the cut...

At the top of the baby name charts this year are Olivia and Asher, but the popularity of these names looks like it's about to run its course after the predictions for the most popular names for next year have been revealed.

Parenting site Babygaga have given their predictions for what the hottest monikers of 2018 will be, but take it with a pinch of salt because as with all trends things can change!

Especially if a new celebrity takes the world by storm or a TV programme - remember when the most popular trending name for boys was Joffrey, as in the Game of Thrones character?

Here are the top 10 predicted popular names for both girls and boys....

Girls

Emma

Charlotte

Sadie

Violet

Kennedy

Savannah

Penelope

Victoria

Ellie

Hazel

Boys

Finn

Jack

Atticus

Oliver

Theodore

Reuban

Dylan

Corin

Adam

Alexander

Topping the list for girls names is the classic English name Emma and at the top for boys, Finn.

Babygaga have predicted these lists based on emerging name trends over the last few years including the rise of gender neutral names which will explain the appearance of those such as Kennedy and Corin.

So if you are expecting a new arrival in 2018 hopefully you've found some inspiration amongst these new lists!