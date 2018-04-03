Schools are banning kids from talking about their weekends

A councillor for Brighton and Hove Council has defended their controversial move to stop children from talking about what activities they did over the weekend or showing off their birthday presents.

The new idea, spearheaded by charity by Children North East, is being adopted the council as part of a programme called Poverty Proofing The School Day.

The project works with city schools to help remove barriers for families that are struggling to cope financially in a bid to ensure no child misses out on opportunities and experiences at school.

Councillor Emma Daniel, Chair of the Neighbourhoods, Inclusion, Communities and Equalities Committee, told Heart.co.uk: “No one is telling teachers what they can and cannot do.

"The recommendations were written from issues raised by children and are designed to help schools address the fact that one in four children in the city are living in poverty.

"I am happy to champion a project which is about researching, from a child’s perspective, how hard school can be if you are poor.”