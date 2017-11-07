The Most Popular Girl's Name In The World Has Been Revealed!

The most popular girl's name only ranks at number 29 in the UK!

The world is a big place and there are a LOT of names out there. Rightly so, variety is the spice of life after all, and things would be incredibly boring if all girls were called Lucy and all boys were called James.

More and more people are taking inspiration from other countries when it comes to naming their children and names that are native to countries far removed from our own are becoming more commonplace in the UK.

Baby name website babynamewizard.com recently conducted research into the top girls name in countries across the globe and one moniker topped the chart in nine of the countries analysed.

And the name in question? Sofia!

(Or Sophia, depending on your preference)

The name topped the baby girl name charts including Italy, Russia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ukraine. Despite not ranking first in the US, it is in fact fourth on the list there but is all the way down at 29th in the UK.

Baby name expert Laura Wattenberg who is the founder of babynamewizard.com said: "It just blew me away that so many different languages and cultures would arrive at the same sound at the same time."

Sofia is the Greek word for 'wisdom' and is phonetically easy to pronounce in lots of different languages which may explain its popularity internationally.

There are also lots of famous Sophia's/Sofia's out there in the world for parents to take inspiration from: Sophia Loren, Sophia Bush, Sofia Coppola and Sofia Vergara.

And there will likely be lots more famous Sophias/Sofias in the future if the name keeps its popularity!