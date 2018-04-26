Do you remember these playground games? The top 30 have been revealed

A study exploring the nation's golden era of school has revealed the break-time activities Brits miss most from the playground.

Skipping, hide and seek and ‘tag it’ are the playground games Brits remember most fondly from their school days, research shows.

Other popular playground games which made the top 10 include ‘What’s the time, Mr. Wolf?’, rounders and rock, paper, scissors.

According to the reports, as many as one in five fell in love with a competitive game of marbles, while 19 per cent enjoyed the free-for-all chaos that came with British Bulldog.

The study was commissioned by Play Absurd by online casino Casumo.com, to mark their coverage of some of the UK’s most absurd sports.

Spokesman Greg Tatton-Brown said: “School is a place for learning, but some of life’s most important lessons are taught outside the classroom and in the social mixing pool of the playground.

“Our achievements at break time may seem insignificant now, but back in the day a hard-won game of marbles or a shattered skipping record are likely essential experiences in forming the kind of people we become in adulthood.”

While kids today prefer to entertain themselves with mobile phones and social media, four in five Brits believe that engaging in real play-time with other children helped teach them valuable life lessons as a child.

Overall 57 per cent think playground activities helped them to develop team working skills, and 44 per cent think it aided the development of their hand-eye coordination.

Even though most outdoor activities would leave us with bruises and scars, two in five Brits believe hard knocks on the playground taught them to be gracious in defeat, with another 38 per cent believing that striving on the playground helped to make them more determined and confident in later life.

WATCH MORE:

However, it seems Brits believe the more brutal games wouldn't go down well in modern playgrounds, especially now that conker wrestling and kiss chase have all been banned.

British Bulldog and leapfrog are also activities considered too physical to have a place on modern playgrounds.

Sixty percent of Brits do feel as though we mollycoddle our children too much and kids should be allowed some more rough-and-tumble play.

TOP 30 PLAYGROUND GAMES

1. Skipping

2. Hide and Seek

3. Tag / It

4. Hopscotch

5. Marbles

6. Red Rover / British Bulldog

7. Conkers

8. What's the time Mr. Wolf? / Statues / Grandmother's footsteps

9. Rounders

10. Rock, paper, scissors

11. Cat's Cradle

12. Kiss chase

13. Catch

14. Stuck in the Mud

15. Piggy in the middle

16. Jacks

17. Leapfrog

18. Double Dutch

19. Simon Says

20. 40-40-In / Blocky 123 / 52 Bunker

21. Cops and Robbers

22. I spy

23. Ring a Ring o' Roses

24. Pogs

25. Duck, Duck, Goose

26. The floor is lava

27. Wrestling

28. Wink Murder

29. Thumb War

30. Beanbag toss