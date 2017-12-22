These Festive Baby Names Are Perfect For Christmas Arrivals

Now Playing
22 December 2017, 13:26
With Christmas only a few days away it's got us thinking about some adorable baby names.
Everyone is filled with Christmas cheer, so it's no surprise that expectant parents have been drawing inspiration from the yuletide season to create unique monikers for their newborns.
Believe it or not, there are some easy ways to incorporate the festivities into the naming process without having to name your baby mince pie or Rudolph.
Turns out, biblical figures or names inspired by some of the plants that grow in winter are topping the popularity list this year with names such as Joseph, Holly and Robyn becoming favourites for parents.
According to a list compiled by Babycentre.com some of the most popular choices for boys and girls are as follows:
Christian
Christopher
Claus / Klaus
Gabriel
Giftson
Jesus
Joseph
Nicholas / Nick
Night
Noel
North
Prophet
Yule
Christmas names for girls:
Belle
Bethlehem
Candy
Carol
Charity
Christina/Christine
Cookie
December
Gabriella
Gift / Gifty
Glory / Gloria
Holly
Ivy
Joy
Love
Mary
Noelle / Noella
Northelyn
Star
Angel
Bell
Blessing / Blessings
Christmas
Israel
Kris
Nazareth
Peace
Spirit
Wish