These Festive Baby Names Are Perfect For Christmas Arrivals

22 December 2017, 13:26

With Christmas only a few days away it's got us thinking about some adorable baby names.

Everyone is filled with Christmas cheer, so it's no surprise that expectant parents have been drawing inspiration from the yuletide season to create unique monikers for their newborns.

Believe it or not, there are some easy ways to incorporate the festivities into the naming process without having to name your baby mince pie or Rudolph.

Turns out, biblical figures or names inspired by some of the plants that grow in winter are topping the popularity list this year with names such as Joseph, Holly and Robyn becoming favourites for parents.

According to a list compiled by Babycentre.com some of the most popular choices for boys and girls are as follows:

Christmas names for boys: 

    • Christian

    • Christopher

    • Claus / Klaus

    • Gabriel

    • Giftson

    • Jesus

    • Joseph

    • Nicholas / Nick

    • Night

    • Noel

    • North

    • Prophet

    • Yule

      Christmas names for girls:

    • Belle 

    • Bethlehem 

    • Candy 

    • Carol 

    • Charity 

    • Christina/Christine 

    • Cookie 

    • December 

    • Gabriella 

    • Gift / Gifty 

    • Glory / Gloria 

    • Holly 

    • Ivy 

    • Joy 

    • Love 

    • Mary 

    • Noelle / Noella 

    • Northelyn

    • Star 

      Unisex Baby Nam 

    • Angel

    • Bell

    • Blessing / Blessings

    • Christmas

    • Israel

    • Kris

    • Nazareth

    • Peace

    • Spirit

    • Wish


