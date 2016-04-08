You Won't BELIEVE The Lies People Tell On Their First Date.

Gallery Fashion Fix - Spring 2014
Check out who's clinched the award for our favourite fashion moment of the day!
Twitter users have been 'fessing up to the porkies they've told their dates and it's left us in stitches!
We've all told a lie (or two) to make ourselves seem more attractive to the opposite sex, but some of these porky pies are OUTRAGEOUS.
#1stDateLiesIveTold became a trending topic on Twitter after users began confessing the fibs they've blabbed to their date.
Whether it's telling a potential lover that the person driving them wasn't actually their mother but their chauffeur, or pretending that all they really wanted to order was the salad, we can't help but laugh at these tall tales.
#1stDateLiesIveTold— Chase N. Cashe (@ChaseNCashe) April 8, 2016
This is my first time eating at this restaurant.
I invented Post-It notes #1stDateLiesIveTold— Aviva Yael (@Veevers) April 8, 2016
#1stDateLiesIveTold A bottle? No, no! I don't drink that much!— Dana Gold (@DanaGeezus) April 8, 2016
#1stDateLiesIveTold No, really I find your crocs very attractive.......— Whitney Arnett (@WhitneyArnett) April 8, 2016
No, of course I don't mind if you use coupons for dinner. #1stDateLiesIveTold— darksidedeb (@darksidedeb) April 8, 2016
#1stDateLiesIveTold no that's not my mom, that's my chauffer— Truly Awesome Darren (@TheTrueDocLove) April 8, 2016
Is it just us, or are some of these porkies starting to look really familiar!
