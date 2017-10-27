The Reason This Man Is Learning To Do His Wife's Make Up Will Make You Cry

27 October 2017, 17:31

Brian does Jean's Make Up for her

By Alice Westoby

Jean and Brian have been heading to the make up shop regularly for this reason.

Elderly couple Jean and Brian are like most people of their age, they pretty much go everywhere together.

But unlike most people their age, Brian is learning to do Jean's make up for her and staff at their local make up store is teaching him to do so.

The devastating reason for this is that Jean is going blind so won't be able to do her make up for much longer.

An employee at the make up store shared their touching story online and said: "Meet Jean and Brian two of our very loyal customers, Brian was in for another make-up lesson today as he does his wife’s make-up everyday as she is going blind, such a wonderful couple who live their life to the full!" 

This is pretty much the most adorable thing we've ever heard.

The heartwarming image of Brian standing proudly next to Jean who is sporting a fresh face of make up has been shared online more than 71,000 times.

Many used the sweet post to remind their other halves what true love looks like, and we can't say we blame them! Brian is definitely husband goals and he looks like he's getting pretty good at the make up stuff too.

Jean, you've got yourself a lovely man - what a wonderful couple!

