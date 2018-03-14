If You’re Feeling Happier Lately This Could Be Why

Have you noticed a spring in your step recently? Well then this is probably why...

The first quarter of the year is always a struggle!

We've all come down from the euphoria of Christmas and new year, returned to work and are getting used to waking up in the dark and leaving work in the dark.

But that's the fantastic thing about the seasons, they change! The gloom and doom of winter is subsiding and as of today summer is officially on it's way...

Due to a scheduling error a tweet was posted prematurely. The spring equilux is this Sunday in the UK: a few days before the spring equinox (Tuesday 20 March 2018). For a full explanation of the equilux and the equinox please see our explainer https://t.co/GR3oXKQFXr pic.twitter.com/Onu3f8YqWY — Met Office (@metoffice) March 14, 2018

This exciting news means that as of Sunday our days will be officially longer than night's and we can all start looking forward to summer.

And if with the increasing length of daylight you've felt a bit cheerier then there could be a medical reason why; Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD.

Yes we all feel sad sometimes, but if you suffer from SAD this means the seasons effect your mood substantially more than others and can leave sufferers struggling to cope in winter.

Seasonal Affective Disorder affects many without them realising | Picture: Getty

According to the NHS website: "The symptoms often begin in the autumn as the days start getting shorter. They're typically most severe during December, January and February."

"The main theory is that a lack of sunlight might stop a part of the brain called the hypothalamus working properly".

The hypothalamus produces melatonin which makes you feel sleepy (this is increased in SAD sufferers), serotonin that affects your mood and your body clock.

So now that daylight is increasing, the clocks are about to go back and summer is on its way the symptoms of this seasonal mood disorder will be subsiding for many.

If you feel like you suffer from SAD - and many do suffer without realising - there are many ways you can seek help and your GP will be able to recommend suitable means of treatment for you.

But just remember, summer is on the way.