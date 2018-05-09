Scientists 'discover new cure for baldness'

Not everyone thinks having a smooth bonce is sexy, even if it is the signature look of Bruce Willis and The Rock.

But they could soon have the choice between being bald or having a thick thatch of hair, as scientists claim they might have found a cure for male pattern baldness... and people could see results within DAYS.

The drug was originally developed to treat osteoporosis, but boffins saw it had an unusual side effect that could change millions of men's lives.

Scientists tested hair follicles from forty male-hair transplant patients for six days, and saw the follicles start sprouting hair.

The BBC reports that WAY-316606 contains “a compound which targets a protein that acts as a brake on hair growth and plays a role in baldness.”

Dr Nathan Hawkshaw, from the University of Manchester, said: "The fact this new agent, which had never even been considered in a hair loss context, promotes human hair growth is exciting because of its translational potential.

"It could one day make a real difference to people who suffer from hair loss.

"Clearly though, a clinical trial is required next to tell us whether this drug or similar compounds are both effective and safe in hair loss patients.”

There are currently two types of drugs aimed at treating male pattern baldness, minoxidil and finasteride, but neither are available on the NHS, and neither promise drastic results.

The lack of treatment for the hereditary condition has led to thousands of men undergo painful hair transplant procedures.