Stacey Solomon wants Disney to introduce a ‘single mum’ princess

By Alice Westoby

The Loose Women star spoke to Heart about her favourite films and her love for Disney.

Stacey Solomon is one of the most honest and vocal single mums in showbiz and is constantly inspiring us with her posts on body confidence and parenting.

So it's no wonder she wants Disney to introduce a Disney princess that's a single mum.

Stacey had a chat with Heart recently about her favourite feel good films as well as her love for watching Disney films with the family.

She said she would love to see a Disney princess "that doesn't need rescuing!".

"Just a strong independent princess that doesn't need anybody else would be nice - with a full time job! Maybe a single parent princess would be nice."

Always one to be honest, she even got controversial with her favourite Disney princess film as she revealed her youngest child Leighton prefers Tangled to popular hit, Frozen.

"My favourite is probably Beauty and the Beast or the Little Mermaid. My youngest really likes Tangled - I actually prefer Tangled to Frozen. It really upsets me when she cuts off her hair at the end!"

She's been vocal recently about her eldest son Zach's love for the video game sweeping the world, Fortnite.

Stacey has admitted the game is addictive after giving it a go to see if it was suitable for her kids to play and revealed how she stops her kids becoming hooked on video games.

My eldest: can I download Fortnite?

Me: No.

My eldest: All my friends have it & play & im the ONLY one who can’t play.

Me: let me play it and see.

*zach goes to bed*

I’m now 2 hours in, dressed as some kind of Raven, on my way to Tilted Towers with 3 people I don’t know — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) May 1, 2018

She said: "I decided to go on to see if it's appropriate. Zach isn't old enough for the age restriction on it but all his friends are on it, its like a social network too. I found it really addictive so didn't feel it appropriate to download at home.

But restricting them from everything isn't healthy either and knowing that all of their friends have a group on there, my eldest is allowed to play when he is at his dad's every other weekend.

So that's the only way to restrict it - I'm the bad one and dad's the fun one!"