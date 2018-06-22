The best inflatables for your holiday or pool party

By Alice Westoby

Make sure you don't head to the pool this summer without packing at least one of these amazing inflatables.

Chilling by the pool on holiday or at home is the best part of summer anyway, but adding an inflatable to the equation can make it way better.

Whether you're buying a lilo to float around and sun bathe on or an inflatable toy for the kids to play with, this year the high street have seriously upped their game and have lots of amazing options.

Here's our round up of some of the must have inflatables to bag for summer this year...

ASDA Bestway Inflatable Pizza Party Lounger - £15.00

ASOS Sunnylife Inflatable Octopus Sprinkler - £26.00

Argos Watermelon Inflatable - £9.99

Primark Inflatable Gumball Swim Ring - £7.00

Urban Outfitters Mixtape Pool Float - £25.00

