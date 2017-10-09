The UK Driving Test Is About To Change And Here's How

As of 4th December this year, the way we take driving tests will change.

In December there will be some major changes made to the UK driving test!

The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have made subtle changes to the test in the past but this big overhaul is in a response to how the way we drive has changed.

DVSA chief executive Gareth Llewllyn said: "Great Britain's roads are among the safest in the world. But there is scope to do more to keep road users safe – particularly newly-qualified drivers."

Big changes in the test include being tested on how new drivers use a sat-nav rather than road signs and the reverse round a corner manoeuvre will be scrapped.

These changes have already been tested on 4,500 learner drivers and 850 instructors at 32 test locations nationwide but will roll out across the whole country on the 4th December 2017.

Other changes include the increase in length of the independent driving section of the text. At the moment, those being tested must drive independently for ten minutes without turn-by-turn instructions from the examiner but this will now increase to twenty minutes, approximately half the length of the entire test.

New drivers will also be asked to answer questions on vehicle safety once before the test and once during.

Full details of the changes are on the government website .