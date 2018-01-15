This Alcoholic Tipple Is Damaging Our Smiles According To Dentists
Dentists warn against the damage caused by this particular drink.
There's no doubt about it, the popularity of prosecco has massively increased in the past few years.
Blame brunch, blame Brexit, blame millennials but there's one thing for certain - we all love a glass of the fizzy stuff.
But it has emerged that our favourite weekend tipple could be damaging our smiles as dentists begin to warn against the dangers of the drink.
We spoke to Dental Hygienist and Therapist Megan Fairhall from Live To Smile about the dangers of our favourite drink.
She said: "Fizzy bubbles in prosecco are acidic and can therefore cause enamel erosion which can in addition result in tooth sensitivity. Prosecco also contains sugar which can lead to tooth decay"
That's definitely enough to put us off brunch with the girls at the weekend!
But she did give us some handy advice for those unavoidable prosecco situations to help limit the damage done to our pearly whites...
"If drinking over a prolonged period ie. all evening then I recommend drinking through a straw."