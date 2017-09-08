This Gin & Tonic popcorn is the best addition to your weekend

Now Playing
8 September 2017, 16:16
Summer drinks are slowly becoming a distant memory so imagine our delight when we found a perfect winter replacement: G&T popcorn.
The boozy snack is made by gourmet popcorn company Joe & Seph's and comes in a variety of flavours like Fruity Cosmopolitan, Crisp Gin & Tonic, Refreshing Mojito, and Zingy Margarita.
The G&T is a firm favourite of Brit's everywhere and the website describes it's crunchy version as " the sweet, crisp Tonic followed by the citrus and juniper notes of the dry London Gin - all infused in our unique smooth caramel. Made with 5% real Gin and 5% real Tonic!"
We've had a summer of alcohol-infused treats, like alcoholic ice lollies, so it's good to know that heading into winter we won't have to forego them altogether.
You can grab yourself a packet (or two) of the popcorn from Joe & Seph's website for £4 for a small bag or £5 for a large. We think the choice is a no brainer though!
And to add some extra indulgence to the cosy evenings in ahead, the brand's Prosecco Caramel Sauce can be drizzled on top of well, anything really.
Perhaps the cold weather isn't so bad after all...