This Gin & Tonic popcorn is the best addition to your weekend

Summer drinks are slowly becoming a distant memory so imagine our delight when we found a perfect winter replacement: G&T popcorn.

The boozy snack is made by gourmet popcorn company Joe & Seph's and comes in a variety of flavours like Fruity Cosmopolitan, Crisp Gin & Tonic, Refreshing Mojito, and Zingy Margarita.

The G&T is a firm favourite of Brit's everywhere and the website describes it's crunchy version as " the sweet, crisp Tonic followed by the citrus and juniper notes of the dry London Gin - all infused in our unique smooth caramel. Made with 5% real Gin and 5% real Tonic!"

We've had a summer of alcohol-infused treats, like alcoholic ice lollies, so it's good to know that heading into winter we won't have to forego them altogether.

You can grab yourself a packet (or two) of the popcorn from Joe & Seph's website for £4 for a small bag or £5 for a large. We think the choice is a no brainer though!

And to add some extra indulgence to the cosy evenings in ahead, the brand's Prosecco Caramel Sauce can be drizzled on top of well, anything really.

A post shared by Joe & Seph's Popcorn (@joeandseph) onSep 5, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Perhaps the cold weather isn't so bad after all...