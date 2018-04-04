Two other ways to peel a carrot... without a knife

No peeler? No problem! Lifehack video shows how you can clean a carrot with other kitchen items... including a ball of foil.

Is there anything in life more infuriating than being presented with a dirty carrot - and your trusty vegetable peeler is AWOL?

The next time you find yourself faced with such a kitchen conundrum, the solution might be closer than you think.

A lifehack video shows how the crunchy root veg can be cleaned with a wire wool scourer, or a ball of scrunched up foil.

In the video, which is doing the rounds just in time for National Carrot Day, it takes just seconds for the grubby veg to be transformed in to something shiny and appetising.

However, not everyone who has watched the video was impressed.

People who saw the clip on YouTube claimed it was a "waste of water", and that it was simply rubbing germs deeper in to the carrot.

One sneered: "This is useless. I can peel a carrot faster and better with a peeler."

However, others said it was a tip they used themselves - and it was also great for muddy spuds.