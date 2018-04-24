These £35 Very heels look like a £856 Armani pair

24 April 2018, 10:49

Designer doubles don't come much better - or cheaper - than these pink and orange sandals from V by Very.

Nothing says 'summer' like a pair of hot pink and orange sandals - and the ones showcased at the Giorgio Armani SS18 catwalk show last year were on the top of every fashionista' wishlist. 

Sadly the lust-worthy heels are only for sale in the States, and for a whopping £856.

What's more, at the moment they're only available in black or red, not the summery hues you need when giving your wardrobe a spring update. 

These pink and orange ribbon sandals were a hit at Giorgio Armani's SS18 show (Image: Kim Weston Arnold)

Thankfully V by Very are currently stocking a similar pair - and they're a very wallet friendly £35. 

The blurb on the site claims the Lulu style "features lush laces that tie up the front. The fiery hue ensures flirty footsteps, while the strappy caged style unleashes your sexy side. The sky-high stiletto sleeks the pins. A date-night lust-have." 

Lulu tie detail sandal, £35, Very 

Sandals with heel and braided laces, £856, Giorgio Armani 

