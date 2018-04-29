Warning: This video has the Internet in tears

Get the tissues ready! This heart-warming clip of a girl surprising her prom date by walking for the first time in ten months has captured the Internet's hearts.

Going by the name of MoMo on Twitter, the American student shared a video of the tear-jerking moment she is collected up from her house.

As the door opens her handsome date can't believe his eyes, taking a few seconds to let events kick in before running up and hugging the girl tightly.

Credit: Twitter @aeonianlife

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months... i surprised my prom date with this pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL

— MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018

The clip has gone viral after attracting a staggering 6.9million views in 24 hours.

Her date is heard saying: "How did you do that? You got me good!"

MoMo - who was named Prom Queen - has been flooded with messages of support and congratulations.

The fact her beauty stunned him wayyy before he even realized she was waking is so cute! As if he was seeing her for the first time https://t.co/7vSdhOpNQ4 — ErickaLynn (@missamerickaa) April 29, 2018

And the world is ok for a minute. Congratulations @aeonianlife. This world is better with you in it! https://t.co/cDpVaDGGxU — KeriJo1 (@TexasKeri) April 29, 2018