Should 'wedding leave' be introduced in the UK?

In Europe some countries already offer their workers time off to get married.

Getting married is an expensive thing and that is before taking into consideration all the time off you need to take to make it happen.

A bride, for example, will likely eat away at her annual leave for dress fittings, hen party, wedding day as well as honeymoon - that's a lot of holiday days used up!

It's a balancing act that is hard to pull off for many couples that are getting hitched and many would love the luxury of 'wedding leave'.

This concept is already in place in some countries in Europe and allows married couples-to-be time outside of their annual leave to tie the knot.

Do you think 'wedding leave' is a good idea?

Spanish workers are entitled to 15 paid calendar days off for their wedding, in France you get four days off for your own wedding and one when your children get married and Malta give you time off too.

It seems like the UK are a bit behind with wedding leave and as good as we get at the moment is at least 28 days annual leave from our employer which includes bank holidays.

But some companies are starting to introduce the concept as a work perk in the UK, although it is still a rare thing.

What do you think?