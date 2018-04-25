This woman SOLD her home after racking up £13k attending friends weddings

A women has been forced to put her flat on the market after racking up a huge debt from attending weddings.

Georgina Childs amassed a bill of £13,000 after attending the wedding for 14 close pals in the space of four years and claims the sky rocketing costs of accommodation, gifts and hen dos has left her short changed.

Speaking on This Morning, she revealed how her credit card debts forced her to move back in with her parents, after she was stuck with the option of missing those special events or selling her flat.

She said: "At the beginning of last year, the invites started coming through thick and fast and when you get the invite you want to book the accommodation. But you haven’t budgeted for an accommodation bill for that month or that year, so it’s easy to find yourself thinking, 'oh I’ll put that on a credit card.'

"I was living away from home and I got to a point where I thought 'if I want to keep going to these weddings, and seeing my friends walk down the aisle, then something has to give,' and that was the thing that made me decide to move back to my parent’s house."

The frequent wedding attendee claims her parents were fine about her moving back home, however, her friends have been scolding her reluctance to turn down invitations.

She said: "Some people say I should start turning down the invites from someone who I’m not as close to. It’s easy to say that, but it’s not as easy to turn down an invite."

"Since I’ve spoken about it people have breathed a sigh of relief and have said 'me too.'"

Despite her friend’s advice, Georgina has no plans to slow down and revealed she has accepted invites to another six this year.

Looks like someone suffers from an extreme case of FOMO!