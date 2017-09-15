You've Probably Been Putting Your Deodorant On Wrong This Whole Time

15 September 2017, 12:31

You've Been Putting Deodorant On Wrong This Whole

It's a simple part of our morning routine but apparently we've being doing it wrong!

If you're reading this then you probably, like the rest of the world, apply deodorant every morning before you get dressed.

It's a simple task but one that's essential for making sure you don't offend any noses on your commute to work each day.

But this latest revelation has exposed us all as apparently we have been putting deodorant on WRONG this whole time and this came as a hige surprise.

According to Embarrassing Bodies resident doctor Dawn Harper applying your deodorant should be part of your EVENING routine and not done first thing in the morning.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan she revealed: "Apply at night before going to bed to allow to dry fully. Leave on overnight and wash off any residue in the morning with soap and water".

This will come as a surprise to most who probably spray before getting dressed in the morning, but apparently this is a big boo-boo too. Allow your antiperspirant to dry fully before putting clothes on and Dr Dawn suggests using a hairdryer on a cool setting to help.

A final faux pas is applying it too often.

And we aren't talking more than once a day, according to the TV doctor applying it everyday is too often. She revealed  "Apply 2 strokes up and 2 strokes down to each armpit. You should only need to do this once or twice a week."

Will you be able to break old habits and follow Dr Dawn's advice?

