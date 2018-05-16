'Snowflake' parents are censoring fairytale storylines to make them more PC

Kids across the UK are getting censored versions of iconic fairytales as their parents think they are inappropriate.

The Ugly Duckling might have been a childhood favourite for many kids growing up, but it's now one of the books that are being censored by parents who say its problematic storyline raises issues around body shaming and bullying.

Sixteen percent of parents have admitted to altering storylines in a bid to make them more politically correct while a quarter say the stories no longer fit in with views today.

Little Red Riding Hood was the story parents were most likely to change, followed by The Three Little Pigs and The Gingerbread Man.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Cinderella and even Goldilocks and the Three Bears were among the top twenty tales fearful mums and dads have been censoring.

Liam Howley, marketing director at MusicMagpie, who commissioned the research said: “Some of these stories have been around for generations – many would have been read to mums and dads when they were children.

"But times have changed and there are many elements to these classic tales which for some don’t really fit into society as they once did."

More than 2,000 people were interviewed for the research and more than a third of parents believed it was "cruel" that The Gingerbread Man was eaten by a fox and how the Pied Piper of Hamlin lured children into following him.

Other parents claim Sleeping Beauty raises issues around sexual consent, while Snow White raises a number of feminist issues as she cooks and cleans for the male dwarfs.

1. Little Red Riding Hood

2. The Three Little Pigs

3. The Gingerbread Man

4. Hansel and Gretel

Around a third dislike Hansel and Gretel as children are left alone in the forest

5. The Ugly Duckling

A quarter think it could encourage body-shaming and discrimination

6. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

7. Beauty and the Beast

8. Cinderella

Almost one in four disagree with Cinderella doing all the cleaning and chores

9. Jack and the Beanstalk

10. Pinocchio

27% worry that Pinocchio encourages kids to lie

11. Rumpelstiltskin

12. Sleeping Beauty

One in four think Sleeping Beauty is problematic due to Prince Charming not asking for consent before kissing the princess.

13. The Tale of Peter Rabbit

14. Goldilocks and the Three Bears

15. The Little Mermaid

16. The Pied Piper of Hamlin

36% of parents are concerned by the Pied Piper of Hamlin tricking children into following him

17. The Frog Prince

18. Rapunzel

19. The Princess and the Pea

20. The Emperor’s New Suit



