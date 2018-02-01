Jamie and Emma Deliver Your Valentine's Message

1 February 2018, 07:30

Jamie and Emma's Valentines 2 Become 1!

By Elena Guthrie

Struggling this Valentine's with what to get your valentine? Jamie and Emma want to help YOU out!

Do you need help this Valentines? Maybe you a bit rubbish at being romantic. Well Jamie and Emma are here to help.

This Valentine's, Jamie and Emma's Want To Deliver you message for you!

So if you have a special message for your Valentine and you'd like Jamie & Emma to deliver it for you on Valentines Day 

Fill out the form below and let Jamie and Emma do the hard work for you - then they'll give them a call and surprise them!

Jamie and Emma's Valentine's Messages!

How To Listen To Heart

