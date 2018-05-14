WATCH! Rita Ora Gets Surprised By The Spice Girls!

14 May 2018, 13:06

Rita Ora on London's Heart Breakfast

By Elena Guthrie

Rita Ora gets the shock of her LIFE with Jamie and Emma!

Rita Ora is a bonafide Spice Girls mega fan, and has no qualms about hiding it, especially in front of our Emma Bunton. That's why when during Who Wants To Be A Millionaire - The Girl Power Edition, it's fair to say Rita absolutely lost it when she used her phone a friend life line.

That wasn't the only surprise we had in store for Rita! Emma's 7-year-old Tate proves the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when he WOW'd Rita with his singing as he covered her hit Anywhere.

Baby Spice JUNIOR anyone?!

