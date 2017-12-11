WATCH! Robbie Williams Sings Like You've Never Heard Him Before

Is there any genre this man can't do?

Whilst chatting to Jamie and Emma about his latest book release, Reveal, which promises to be a 'staggeringly honest, warts and all' read, Jamie and Emma challenged Robbie to a unique game this time round.

Pick-A-Genre-Out-Of-A-Hat-And-Sing-An-Excerpt-From-Your-Book-In-That-Genre Game. Classic.

And it's safe to say, Robbie did not disappoint.

Can we all just take a minute to appreciate Emma's rock screams?