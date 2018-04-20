WATCH! Toff Takes On The Shepherd's Bush Tucker Trial

By Elena Guthrie

She might be the Queen of the Jungle, but what about our great capital city?

Made In Chelsea star turned Queen of the Jungle Georgia 'Toff' Tofolo joined JK and Emma for what turned out to be a pretty fishy morning in the studio.

Toff stunned the Great British public as she chugged and munched her way through all the trials on I'm A Celeb so we thought we'd put her through her paces and see if she can handle our very own Shepherd's Bush Tucker Trial.

And while she was in, we thought we'd play a little Spice Girls prank on her... #sorrynotsorry!

Stop right there Toff... you'll never forget those dance moves again!