Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Emeli Sandè LIVE In London on 18th October 2017

All you have to do is answer this question correctly to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets.

It's safe to say that Emeli Sande has one of the most powerful voices of our generation.

Now YOU could be in with a chance of seeing her live in concert at London's 02 arena for her Long Live the Angels Tour on Wednesday 18th October 2017

We've got FIVE pairs of ticket to give away and all you have to do is answer this simple question.

Where is Emeli Sande from?

A) Scotland

B) Iceland

C) Portugal

Use the form below to submit your answer by 1 pm Tuesday 17th October 2017.

All correct answers will be put into a draw and five winners will be picked at random. You will be notified by email.

The show is in London. No travel, accommodation or expenses are covered so must be able to make your own way to the show. Tickets will also need to be picked up from Global's office in Leicester Square.

The prize can only be collected by the person who entered the competition and you will need to bring photographic ID to redeem your prize.

For full competition terms and conditions see below.