New Year's Honours in Bucks

Buckinghamshire has brought home 10 awards in the New Year's Honours list, and Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb is now Sir Barry Gibb!

The honours haul includes British Empire Medals (BEMs), which are awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (3 to 4 years) that has made a significant difference.

Those awarded OBEs have been recognised for having a major local role in any activity, including work which has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

And those given MBEs have been rewarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which will have had a long-term, significant impact.

The full list of those honoured in Buckinghamshire is as follows:

BEM

Joyce Brooker. For services to the community in Wing.

John Mervyn Cornish. For services to the community in Stewkley.

Terry Stephen Ridgley. Welfare Officer, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Fire and Rescue Service and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Kulbir Brar. Community and Diversity Officer Thames Valley Police. For services to Community Cohesion.

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

BEE GEES SINGER - Barry Gibb, CBE. Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer. For services to music and charity.

MBE

Kathleen Keillor. Governor, Caroline Haslett Primary School. For services to Education (Milton Keynes)

OBE

Anthony O'Hear. Professor of Philosophy and lately head Department of Education, University of Buckingham. For services to Education.

Christian Rucker, MBE. Founder, The White Company. For services to Retail.

Teresa Scott. Founder and chief executive officer, Kennedy Scott. For services to Entrepreneurship and Employability.

Lynne Swift. Director of People and Organisational Development, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Fire and Rescue Service.