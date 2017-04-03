WATCH: Jack Black Singing To Young Patients In Hospital Will Melt Your Heart
Jack Black sings to LA Hospital patients
Jack Black visits patients at a Children's Hospital in Los Angeles
01:04
Jack Black sung The Lion Sleeps Tonight to the patients' and their families at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Jack Black has brought smiles and laughter to patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles when he visited as part of the 'Make March Matter campaign'.
At one point, the 47-year-old School of Rock star even pulled out a colleague with a guitar to sing a rendition of The Lion Sleeps Tonight, from the Lion King, to the ailing children.
Read more: Ill Teen Singing Maroon 5 From His Hospital Bed Will Make You Cry
Wearing a medical apron and gloves, The Holiday actor moved between hospital rooms, making patients' and their families' laugh with his humour.
The hospital thanked Jack Black for the visit with a touching message on their Facebook page.
It read: "As you'd expect, Jack had no problem joining our music therapy sessions and was happy to visit with our kids, their families and even made himself available for CHLA staff. Thank you Jack, you rock!"
The actor is one of several celebrities who have shown their support for the kids during the medical centre's second annual Make March Matter campaign, a month-long initiative partnering with local businesses across Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley to rally participation in support of children's health.
Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the first and largest paediatric hospital in Southern California.
