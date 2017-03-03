Bad School Report: Inspirational Icons Who Proved Their Teachers Wrong

These celebrities were told by teachers that they would never come to anything. They proved their school reports wrong and have become an inspiration for the very things they were told off for.

It's a stressful time of year for school children who are finding out what secondary school they may have got into, or even those who are gearing up for exam time. It can often feel overwhelming, for student and parent alike.

But don't fret because exams aren't always what they're cracked up to be. There are a whole list of successful celebrities who made their success in spite of bad school reports.

Show this to the stressed out parents and the children under pressure and hopefully they will realise that school isn't always the key to success.

Roald Dahl

'An illiterate member of the class.'



Picture | Getty

Back in 1932, the children's author was sent home with a school report that said he was an "indolent and illiterate member of the class [school report, 1932]". Now, 100 years after he was born, we're still celebrating in his honour for the 48 books he wrote, including classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and James and the Giant Peach. His stories are still being turned into films, TV adaptations and stage plays.

David Bowie

'Needs to learn that music will not make him a livable wage.'



Picture | PA

The late David Bowie was one of the most celebrated icons in rock, with hits such as Let's Dance and Space Oddity, he's credited with changing the world of rock. He must be laughing in his grave at the thought of what his teacher told him back in the day. "David is a quiet student who needs to stop playing with his motorcycles and learn that music will not make him a livable wage."

Princess Diana

'She must try to be less emotional.'

Princess Diana's warm heart and endearing nature may have earned her the nickname 'The People's Princess' but apparently her emotions would get the better of her at school. "She must try to be less emotional in her dealings with others."



Richard Branson

'Will either go to prison or become a millionaire.'

One teacher predicted that life could only go one of two ways for Virgin billionaire Richard Branson, stating in a report that he "Will either go to prison or become a millionaire." Thank goodness he became the latter and is now Sir Richard Branson.

Dame Judi Dench

'Would be a very good pupil if she lived in this world.'

The Oscar-winning actress went to the all-girls Mount School in York before going to London’s Central School of Speech Training and Dramatic Art, where her headmaster said: "Judi would be a very good pupil if she lived in this world." We would beg to differ, considering she made a very successful career out of acting in other people's worlds.

Stephen Fry

'He has glaring faults.'

The headmaster at the prestigious Uppingham School in Rutland in 1971 wrote home to Stephen's parents telling them: "He has glaring faults and they have certainly glared at us this term." The following year, Stephen was expelled from the school at age 15 and then expelled from another public school, Paston in Norfolk.