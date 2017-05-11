Finally! Summer seems to be on it's way and we have a mini heatwave coming to the UK, but sadly not everyone will feel its force.

Summer has felt like a long time coming this year but fear not as warm weather is just around the corner!

Next week, some areas of the UK could be enjoying temperatures of up to 25 degrees as "warm humid air" reaches our shores from the south.

However while some Brits are basking in the sun, others will be hit with winds of up to 40mph.

According to the Weather Channel "The south and east of the country will enjoy sunny, dry conditions, while there will be persistent rain in the north-west and along south-western coasts."

These huge contrasts in forecasts across the country could see some heading to the beach while others head inside for shelter.

But whether you're at the receiving end of a heatwave or winds next week, know that the conditions shouldn't last long!

So far, the hottest day of 2017 was the 9th April which was recorded in Cambridge.

That weekend the UK was treated to temperates of over 25 degrees as the entire UK experienced a heatwave far earlier than usual.

Since then, the warm weather hasn't showed its face so this gust of hot air from the Mediterranean will be much appreciated! Keep 'em coming!

If you are lucky enough to find yourself in sunnier climes next week, make the most of it! Who knows when summer will be visiting again?!

This is British weather we are talking about after all!