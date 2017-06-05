17 Celebrities Who Don't Use Their Real Names
Shocker!
When the New York Times described the UK as 'reeling' from the Manchester terror attack, Brits took to twitter to tell the US media they were wrong - in the most British way possible.
In light of the London Bridge terror attack over the weekend, the New York Times ran a story which described the British public as 'still reeling' from the explosion in Manchester just over two weeks ago.
However, Brits weren't happy with their choice of words and hit back in the most British was possible.
The London attacks hit a nation still reeling from the shock of the bombing in Manchester almost 2 weeks ago https://t.co/aapuMBQTmf— The New York Times (@nytimes) June 4, 2017
Taking to Twitter, Brits told The New York Times what really made them 'reel' using the hashtag #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling and the results really are quite amusing.
In a world where the news looks pretty dark at the moment, hopefully these tweets will make you realise that the majority of people have all got each other's backs.
Also, they'll make you chuckle.
The thugs who mowed down innocent people would love to think of the UK 'reeling' but it isn't. Don't confuse grief with lack of courage. https://t.co/9MEUfPLnkv— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2017
This is what "reeling" means in British English @nytimes pic.twitter.com/F9QJ9kaR7X— Andy L (@A_V_M_L) June 4, 2017
Shrinking boxes of quality street #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/BO9lxKgNcv— cassie (@xcassie_kellyx) June 4, 2017
#ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling This iconic moment on Come Dine With Me shook the nation to it's core. pic.twitter.com/kG3sGNdU9H— Harry Oddie (@HarryOddie) June 4, 2017
People who eat kit-kats like this #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/X0t2sKkxvu— Liam Butler (@liam_butler5) June 4, 2017
People who sit next to you on an empty bus #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/TRY10ERtbj— Rebecca Wright (@bex2188) June 4, 2017
Toasters that aren't big enough to fit in the whole slice of toast. What is the point? #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling pic.twitter.com/qj8OsaI2B1— Charles Rothwell (@charlierothers) June 4, 2017
See, the great British humour will always prevail. Always.
Shocker!
Are you as clever as school children today?
This is a big warning to read the fine print when you order online!
It's tough for trees to thrive in the semi-desert Sous valley region of southern Morocco, but scientists have found that some might be getting a helping hand from an unlikely source.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments