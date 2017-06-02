Back To School! Can You Pass This Spelling And Grammar Test?

By Hollie Borland, 2nd June 2017, 09:25

Do you think you're cleverer than your school children-aged kids? Take the test to find out.

Spelling and Grammar

Comments

Nearly a third of Britons use text language in a formal environment - come on, 'fess up. Is this you?

In a survey of 2,000 people, LanguageLine found that just over 30 percent of people use text language such as 'lol', 'hehe' and 'bants', in the workplace.  

Part of the survey included a grammar and spelling test where over 40 percent of people from the South East failed. However, people living in the East Midlands won a gold star for scoring a pass rate of just under 70 percent. 

Do you reckon you could pass the test? Have a go and share your result!

Read more: Can You Tell The Celebrity From The Waxwork In Our Hardest Quiz EVER

Quick links

Local

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Quirky

Showbiz