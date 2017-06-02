Back To School! Can You Pass This Spelling And Grammar Test?

Do you think you're cleverer than your school children-aged kids? Take the test to find out.

Nearly a third of Britons use text language in a formal environment - come on, 'fess up. Is this you?

In a survey of 2,000 people, LanguageLine found that just over 30 percent of people use text language such as 'lol', 'hehe' and 'bants', in the workplace.

Part of the survey included a grammar and spelling test where over 40 percent of people from the South East failed. However, people living in the East Midlands won a gold star for scoring a pass rate of just under 70 percent.

Do you reckon you could pass the test? Have a go and share your result!