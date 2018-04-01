Are chocolate burgers really about to become a thing?

Chocolate and burgers... two of life's biggest pleasures. But would you fancy combining them for the ultimate feast?

Burger King, one of the world's biggest fast food outlets, has created the Chocolate Whopper just in time for Easter.

Combining not only a milk chocolate coated burger, the calorie-laden concoction also includes white chocolate rings, oodles of raspberry sauce and a chocolate cake bun.

A match made in heaven or Room 101?

Credit: Burger King

Teasing the new creation on Twitter, Burger King say the dish is "Coming soon... maybe."

So before you get too excited it all seems tone a big April Fool's joke...

The NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

Coincidentally the day falls on Easter Sunday so there's actually a few chocolate-themed pranks doing the rounds, including this new 'chocolate mayonnaise' from Heinz.

While Coca Cola claim to have new avocado, sourdough and charcoal flavoured drinks in the pipeline!

Erm, now that's just wrong!