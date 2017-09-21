WATCH! Derren Brown Reveals Just How TV Mediums 'Talk To The Dead'

Derren makes no apologies for remaining sceptical when it comes to people who claim to be psychic, or in particular, the types of characters you see on television who appear to talk the dead.

There aren't many people who would disagree that Derren Brown is best when it comes to performing tricks that leave the audience speechless - and probably, depending on the trick, quite literally unable to speak!

Derren, who is reworking his best tricks for a new show "Underground" at London's Playhouse Theatre this month, says his incredible talent isn't down to any supernatural power natural powers. Instead, he describes himself as an "illusionist" or a "mentalist", preferring to draw on his skills in hypnotism and magic to manipulate the human mind.

Derren Brown Reveals how TV Psychics really talk to the dead 01:04

So we if there is anyone who could probably tell whether someone is telling fibs about having supernatural powers, it's probably him!

Derren makes no apologies for remaining sceptical when it comes to people who claim to be psychic, or in particular, the types of characters you see on television who appear to talk the dead.

"When you make an extraordinary claim that you’re psychic or have supernatural powers you have got to be able to back up your claim with proper evidence," Derren argues in an interview with heart.

Are they all frauds? Derren thinks so and claims the tricks they use to read people's minds "aren't that clever" and insists they rely heavily on audiences volunteering information.

"I’ve been and seen those mediums who go out and talk to a studio audience, if like me, you get there early you will find they go out and they talk to a studio audience and ask people if they’re hoping to connect with someone on the other side," he explains.

"They’ll put their hands up and say ‘my son died etc’ and the psychic says "okay we’ll let you know if he comes through, can you just give us a bit more information about him so that we can recognise him?”

"Then the cameras start and of course, the audience will burst into tears."

There's no evidence to suggest that famed personalities such as Psychic Sally and Colin Fry don't have supernatural powers. However, Derren says he would be a lot more willing to believe them if they performed the same abilities outside of a studio environment.

He continued: "I think if you’re going to make those claims, you need to have a certain level of proof and they never do! There have been tests that have been offered to psychics away from the stage and they never agree to it!"

We're not sure what to believe!

Watch More: Derren Brown Reveals The Mind Trick You Can Use To Keep The Seat Next To You Free