Flight Delayed Or Cancelled? You Might Be Able To Get Your Money Back

Thanks to the recent weather, airports have seen major travel disruptions with many flights being cancelled. Here's how you can find out if you're entitled to money back.

If you were hoping to head away for some winter sun this January, then you may have been one of the thousands of people who's journey suffered from delayed or even cancelled flights, thanks to the extreme weather.

According to airhelp.com , claims can back up to 3 years, so if you've suffered travel disruptions over the past few years it's well worth knowing your rights. Here's what you need to know to find out if you have a right to claim your money back.

How much money am I owed if my flight is delayed or cancelled?

You are entitled to up to €600, however, how much money the airline owes you all depends on how long your flight was delayed by and how far away your destination is.

Are you entitled to compensation? Picture | Airlinehelp.com

Know your rights: If your flight is delayed or cancelled, the airline is supposed to proved you with customer care whilst you wait. This includes food and drinks, arranging temporary accommodation - and transport there and back - if your flight is on a different day to when you booked it, and a phone call.

Does it matter if the travel disruptions occur in another country?

Unfortunately, yes. However, if your destination or departure country is in the EU and your flight is delayed by more than three hours that you are entitled to financial compensation under EU law. You don't even have to be an EU citizen to claim under these circumstances. If you're flying outside of the EU these laws don't apply.

What if my flight is overbooked?

If you've volunteered to give up your seat due to overbooking then you are entitled to organise another route or receive a full refund.

What if my flight is delayed due to 'extraordinary circumstances'?

In line with EU law, the airline doesn't have to compensate you if your flight was disrupted due to 'extraordinary circumstances'. This refers to things outside of the airline's control, such as extreme weather conditions, political unrest and employee strikes. However, airhelp.com strongly advise that you check if the reasoning is true because airlines often "assume that individual air passengers are likely to avoid the hassle of challenging a rejection in court".



What counts as 'extraordinary circumstances'? Picture | Airlinehelp.com