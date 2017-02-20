Men and women 'need different things' to keep friendships alive
Your ability to keep long-distance friendships alive may depend on your gender, according to a new study.
This rare Jane Austen note is the last in circulation in England.
Last year it emerged that there were four super rare £5 notes each with a tiny engraved portrait of Jane Austen on them and each worth £50,000!
Three of the notes which have been likened to golden tickets have now been found which leaves ONE left in circulation in the country.
The notes were created by Birmingham micro-artist Graham Short who etched 5mm images of the famous author on the notes and then spent one in each of the home nations - Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.
Each note also features a unique quote meaning no two are the same.
The first was found in Wales in December 2016, the next in a Christmas card in Scotland and the most recent discovery was made in Northern Ireland meaning there is ONE left and it's likely in England.
Check your pockets, empty your purses and clear out your wallets!
Your ability to keep long-distance friendships alive may depend on your gender, according to a new study.
Just when we thought that Pokemon Go had left for good it's coming back!
A team of astronomers have discovered 60 new planets operating very close to our solar system and a hot “super-Earth” named the named Gliese 411b.
Does your name make the list? You might want to find out...
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments