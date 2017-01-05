Rara, Titus And Quail: Tatler Reveal The Poshest Baby Names For 2017

This Guy Pretended Peter Andre Is His Uncle To Impress A Date
It's a dog eat dog world out there in the scary world of dating...and sometime you have to pull out all the stops!
If you're looking to expand your family in 2017 or you're already expecting a baby then you're probably already taking on the almost impossible task of choosing the perfect name for your baby.
"What's in a name?" you may be asking. Everything, obviously! The name you give your little human will be with them for the rest of their lives, so it had better be a good one.
So how about Figgy or Hum for a girl? Or Quail or Wigbert for a boy? Yep, we can pretty much hear your brains going in to overdrive.
Forget the names that celebrities call their kids. Forget Brooklyn, Apple or North. In fact, if you're thinking posh, forget Rupert or Cecil because Tatler annual list has taken the posh name game to new heights.
Now, of course we're not saying that posh names are a bad thing but some of these names are quite a mouthful!
If you want your child's name to stand out on the school register then how about Czar-Czar? Or Npeter (of course the 'n' is silent)?
If you're looking for some of the poshest inspiration, Tatler have the perfect solution for you. Check out the full list below.
Alfreda
Blanche
Czar-Czar
Debonaire
Estonia
Figgy
Gethsemane
Hum
Idabelle
Jori
Koala
Lark
Monaveen
Nancy
Opal
Power
Queenie
Rara
Scar
Tansy
Una
Vervain
Wendy
Xanthe
Yellow
Zenia
Aubyn
Barclay
Cassar
David
Euripides
Fenston
Gustav
Hickman
Innsburck
John
Kenneth
Ludlow
Mao
Npeter (the 'N' is silent)
Ormerod
Prince
Quail
Ra
Stourton
Titus
Uxorious
Victory
Wigbert
Xman
Yak
Zebedee
The magazine insists that these names "are the real deal" and that anyone who suggests otherwise cannot be trusted.
Last year the UK’s most popular baby names for girls included Amelia, Olivia and Isla while Oliver topped the list for boys.
It's a dog eat dog world out there in the scary world of dating...and sometime you have to pull out all the stops!
A Brazilian woman has revealed on Facebook that her grandmother has been praying daily to a Lord of the Rings figurine after mistaking it for an icon of a saint.
German trauma surgeons have advised the best way to avoid slipping on ice and we didn't expect this!
New parents have the internet scratching their heads with the riddle surrounding the birth of their twins.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments