Teacher's Riddle Has Everyone Baffled...But The Kids Answers Are Hilarious!

One pupil's adorable answer to the riddle has since gone viral.

A teacher's riddle for his pupils has left the whole of the internet scratching their heads after it went viral on Twitter.

Teacher Bret Turner from California shared a riddle with his class to see who could get the right answer, and while the tricky word play resulted in a lot of confusion there were some profound answers among his pupils.

The riddle reads: "I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I'm the beginning of eternity, the end of time & space. What am I?"



While the riddle left us scratching our heads, it turns out the answer is in fact the letter E.

Get it? It's SO obvious when you realise that it's a pretty genius riddle.

Taking to Twitter to share the riddle, Turner revealed that his first-graders were left "unimpressed" by the answer and shared some of the hilarious answers made by his pupils including one very philosophical response.

The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk — Bret Turner (@bretjturner) 2 January 2018

He wrote: "The first guess from one of my 1st graders was 'death' and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment."

He added: "Before I finally revealed the 'correct' answer to the riddle, to a largely unimpressed audience, I fielded other guesses that continued along a similarly existential vein."

How cute?