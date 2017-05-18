The 2017 Supermarket Of The Year Has Been Revealed! And It's Surprising...

By Alice Westoby, 18th May 2017, 09:40

The winner of the Best Supermarket title at the coveted Which? Awards has been unveiled!

British Supermarkets

Comments

In every poll there has been from the best value Christmas Puddings to Red Wine, it seems like the same few supermarkets have been coming out on top - Lidl and Aldi.

So we were super surprised to hear that the brand named Which's supermarket of the year is....

Marks and Spencer! Yep, they've bagged the coveted best supermarket crown beating off rivals including Aldi, Lidl and of course Waitrose.

The brand known for their seductive 'food porn' adverts has impressed the judges from the consumer watchdog despite not being one of the 'big four' in the supermarket industry - Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Morrissons.

Read More: It's Official! The Nation Is OBSESSED With Supermarket Own-Brand Food

It seems despite neither being a budget supermarket nor marketing themselves as 'high end', they did enough to claim the prize which will be a real boost for them after recent struggles.

It was revealed last year that M & S were planning to close some of their stores, leaving only 45 selling solely food but perhaps after this result those plans will change!

Marks and Spencer wins supermarket of the year

Here's a look at some of the other 2017 Which? Awards winners...

  • Which? Banking Brand of the Year 2017: Nationwide

  • Which? Computing & Mobile Brand of the Year 2017: Apple 

  • Which? Sound & Vision Brand of the Year 2017: Samsung

  • Which? Home Appliance Brand of the Year 2017: Miele 

  • Which? Telecom Services Provider of the Year 2017: Utility Warehouse 

  • Which? Retailer of the Year 2017: Toolstation 

  • Which? Travel Brand of the Year 2017: Riviera Travel

  • Which? Trusted Trader of the Year 2017: Homeglaze Home Improvements Ltd 

  • Which? Positive Change Award 2017: Sharon White Chief Executive of Ofcom

The awards were handed out at a ceremony in London last night and aims to recognise businesses that have achieved positive change as well as those that deliver excellent products as per the Which? research and testing process.

And it's good to know the awards are trustworthy as they are totally independant meaning no businesses can nominate themselves for an award!

Quick links

Local

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Quirky

Showbiz