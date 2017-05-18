The 2017 Supermarket Of The Year Has Been Revealed! And It's Surprising...

The winner of the Best Supermarket title at the coveted Which? Awards has been unveiled!

In every poll there has been from the best value Christmas Puddings to Red Wine, it seems like the same few supermarkets have been coming out on top - Lidl and Aldi.

So we were super surprised to hear that the brand named Which's supermarket of the year is....

Marks and Spencer! Yep, they've bagged the coveted best supermarket crown beating off rivals including Aldi, Lidl and of course Waitrose.

The brand known for their seductive 'food porn' adverts has impressed the judges from the consumer watchdog despite not being one of the 'big four' in the supermarket industry - Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Morrissons.

It seems despite neither being a budget supermarket nor marketing themselves as 'high end', they did enough to claim the prize which will be a real boost for them after recent struggles.

It was revealed last year that M & S were planning to close some of their stores, leaving only 45 selling solely food but perhaps after this result those plans will change!

Here's a look at some of the other 2017 Which? Awards winners...

Which? Banking Brand of the Year 2017: Nationwide

Which? Computing & Mobile Brand of the Year 2017: Apple

Which? Sound & Vision Brand of the Year 2017: Samsung

Which? Home Appliance Brand of the Year 2017: Miele

Which? Telecom Services Provider of the Year 2017: Utility Warehouse

Which? Retailer of the Year 2017: Toolstation

Which? Travel Brand of the Year 2017: Riviera Travel

Which? Trusted Trader of the Year 2017: Homeglaze Home Improvements Ltd

Which? Positive Change Award 2017: Sharon White Chief Executive of Ofcom

The awards were handed out at a ceremony in London last night and aims to recognise businesses that have achieved positive change as well as those that deliver excellent products as per the Which? research and testing process.

And it's good to know the awards are trustworthy as they are totally independant meaning no businesses can nominate themselves for an award!